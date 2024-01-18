Charles D. Blanton II, 36, of 1306 Rebert Pike, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Charles D. Blanton II, 36, of 1306 Rebert Pike, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew B. Finney, 54, of 614 Mason St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher Harmeling, 40, of 427 Linden Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, bond $7,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Carrie A. Powers, 58, address unknown, criminal trespass, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Julian E. Gee Jr., 26, of 1602 S. Limestone, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel R. Richardson, 20, of 368 Lammes Lane, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed.

Matthew J. Riley, 38, of Dayton, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Melina A. Slone, 43, of Fairborn, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 41, of 718 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony W. Straight, 46, of 25 E. Southern Ave., failure to comply, guilty, 90 days of jail, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days jail, credit for time served 9 days, 80 days jail susp, abide law 1 year, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shanta C. Chappell, 34, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Terrance C. A. Chilton, 40, of 1490 Burnett Road, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of 601 Dayton Ave., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Krista L. Schneider, 27, of 1102 Highland Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Amanda D. Delong, 26, of 1750 Baker Road, Apt. 64, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dekodda Goings, 31, of St Paris, request for bail, dismissed.

Sean P. Kelley, 20, of 218 N. Race St., strangulation, dismissed.

Kristin L. Kraus, 32, of 922 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dakota J. Montgomery, 27, of 2419 Van Buren Ave., illegal possess/firearm/liquor/prem, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Devin M. Morgan, 36, of 2002 Kenton St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Brooks A. Portman, 41, of 419 Oakwood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Helen Rickert, 64, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dominic A. Roberts, 20, of 2037 Elmsford Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amanda E. Stevens, 42, of 808 Elm St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.