Justin H. Ilges, 37, of 5618 Hominy Ridge Road, burglary, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted.

Larry J. Mccabe Jr., 57, of 507 N. Bechtle Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 4 months of driver license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, drug 7 alcohol program, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Chad A. Musser, 50, of Christiansburg, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver licenses suspension, jail suspended on 1 year law-abiding and compliance, with wounded warrior program, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Christopher L. Silvers, 44, of 325 W. Columbia St., criminal trespass, continued, NAPT.

Clarence I. Davis, 47, of 4830 N. River Road, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Alexis N. Dixon, of 564 E. Cassilly, menacing, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Charles Whitt.

Michael A. Terrell Sr., 42, of 356 Lowery St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, eligible defendant.

Brandy C. Wildman, 47, of 2116 Broadway Ave., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Troy M. Lannom, 48, of 1552 Kenwood Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charity N. Martineau, 38, of 2340 Balsam Drive, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew J. Shelton, 44, of 829 S. Limestone St., menacing, bench warrant ordered.