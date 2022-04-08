Kyle Scott Johnson, 29, of 123 N. Race St, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 930 Sherman Ave., criminal trespass, continued, not to be within 500 feet of Meijer conducive of bond.

Michael A. Wood, 39, of New Carlisle, DUS OVI suspension, continued, DUS, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Wanide Boisbele, 25, of 1311 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Devonn C. Brye, 23, of Indianapolis, Ind., fugitive, dismissed.

Vincent D. Carrington, 34, of 726 E. John St. Apt. J, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua D. Dunn, 29, of Columbus, assault, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Jason M. Ernst, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shanna M. Gilbert, 44, of 1566 Prospect, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Randy W. Graham Jr., 28, of 711 Cypress St., squeal/peel/exhaust noise, guilty, fined $150.

Jamar A. Roberts, 30, of 2650 E. High St. Apt. 66, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Steven W. Worthington, 35, of 1004 Park A, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 12 months of probation, ALS remains in effect, no same/similar or license offense for 2 years, fined $350.