Mathew J. Sargent, 28, of 870 Emery St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, OR bond.

Anthony A. Stone, 45, weapons under disability, continued, bond $7,500.

James M. Vannoy Jr., 49, of 227 S. Greenmount Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, no bond - hold for sentencing.

Jessica M. Caudill, 36, of 1402 Cedarview Drive W, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Juan A. Green, 46, of Columbus, OH, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Brent A. Perry, 50, of Arcanum, OH, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Michael S. Mckevitt, 28, of Butler, PA, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Michael S. Mckevitt, 28, of Butler, PA, OVI, continued, to attend 3 day program.