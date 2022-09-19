Cases called included:
Janeal J. Hillard, 20, of 1618 .S Limestone St., possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Shaniece M. King, 32, of 1504 Sheridan Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Darren B. Maiolo, 49, of 937 Avondale, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, guilty.
Michael S. Mckevitt, 28, of Butler, PA, OVI, guilty, continued, to attend 3 day program, OVI/breath, innocent, dismissed, marked lanes, innocent, dismissed.
Mathew J. Sargent, 28, of 870 Emery St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, OR bond.
Anthony A. Stone, 45, weapons under disability, continued, bond $7,500.
James M. Vannoy Jr., 49, of 227 S. Greenmount Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, no bond - hold for sentencing.
Jessica M. Caudill, 36, of 1402 Cedarview Drive W, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.
Juan A. Green, 46, of Columbus, OH, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.
Brent A. Perry, 50, of Arcanum, OH, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.
