Clark County Municipal Court cases

50 minutes ago
Cases called included:

Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Nicholas A. Leverenz, 36, of 214 Bellevue Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, comply with job and family services, released on own recognizance bond, child endangering, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip H. Niswonger, 21, of North Hampton, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Romell L. Riggins, 32, of 1965 Amanda Drive, fail to register dog, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kendra N. Williams, 33, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt C., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, comply with children services

Damon W. Cooper, 46, of 2816 S. York Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher W. Ryan, 38, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, closed street, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

