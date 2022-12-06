Cases called included:
Clova M. Adamson, 42, of New Carlisle, OH, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Richard N. Barton, 51, of 333 Dayton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, DNQ. PD, NAPT, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.
Kawaun E. Crockran, 32, of 363 E. High St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Kawuan Crockran, 32, of 363 E. High St., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Juan R. Hendricks, 41, of 336 E. Johnson Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.
Zachary K. Miller, 52, of 140 Catherine St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.