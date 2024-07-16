Randy T. Brakeall III, 32, of 310 E. Pleasant St., warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000, guilty, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Danyelle N. Everage, 35, of 1121 W. High St 1/2, warrant served defendant OI, guilty, bond $10,000.

Martin Flores, 56, of 1026 Clifton Ave., OVI, continued, released on own recognizance bond, drive without valid license, continued, open container, continued, OVI, continued, released on own recognizance bond, speed/conditions; ACD, continued, driver license required, continued, improper starting/backing, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Casti J. Francisco, 46, of 724 Summer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob E. Gilbert, 62, of 4023 E. Home Road, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Angela Gulinello, 43, of 1034 W. North St., request for bail, dismissed.

Sanford C. Hammons, 56, of 1928 Erie Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at no bond.

Jonathan Leandreus Jeter, 35, of Sidney, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher N. Kimble, 45, of 3440 Eric Drive, OVI-amphetamine, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul R. Lewis, 30, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary K. Miller, 53, of 140 Catherine St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Natanael Pierre, 33, of 405 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500.

Vince J. Putmanames, 40, of 815 Selma Road, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Roosevelt, NY, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, of 1061 E. Home Road, Apt C., driver license required, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Steven C. Stacy, 46, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, bond set at no bond.