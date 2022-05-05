John T. Johnson, 32, of 2037 Oletha Ave., endangering children, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Bradley E. Miller, 31, of 1116 W. First St., DUS, continued, bond $1,000, no operator’s license, continued, failure to control, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Shane A. Roth, 35, of 738 N. Limestone St., disorderly conduct, guilty, continued, complete letter of apology to Wittenberg.

Paul F. Weese, 62, of 1003 N. Fountain Ave. Apt. B, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Donald Allen Bowshier, 57, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of DL suspension, suspension on 6 month group supervision, ALS term without fee, fined $375.

Tishia Dever, 38, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspension for review to complete dip, f/c to be paid in 4 months, fined $375.

Wayne P. Fannin, 65, of Fairborn, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, F/C to be paid in 3 months, fined $375.

Brookelyn M. Foulke, 24, of 1936 Fred Jordan Dr., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted, no contact with Jaimie Dowler, PD appointed.

Raven Marie Gurecki, 22, of 200 White Cliffs Ct., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, suspension on 1 year law abiding, F/C to be paid in 5 months, fined $375.

Chad Alan Musser, 49, of Christiansburg, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Shane J. McClure, 42, of 2744 Upper Valley Lot 30, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Allen Michael Craig, 34, of 304 E. McCreight St., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Jimmy Dornon Jr., 36, of 504 E. Southern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Misty Dawn Harmon, 35, of 1427 Woodward Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Theodore A. Higgins, 35, of 503 Portage Path, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tahira Jackson, 42, of 329 Rosewood Ave., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Patrick B. Mittlestedter, 33, of Columbus, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Anthony E. Parker, 39, of 126 E. Mulberry St. Apt. 1, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kurtis D. Sadgebury, 44, of 211 Deerfield Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandy A. Webb, 33, of 1519 Edgewood Ave., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, FTSSA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jennifer Williams, 45, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, PD appointed.