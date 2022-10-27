Michael G. Gessner, 52, of Oakwood, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on law abiding for 1 year, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Wyatt J. Preston, 24, of 2938 Springfield Xenia Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without fee, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $375.