Cases called included:
Michael G. Gessner, 52, of Oakwood, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on law abiding for 1 year, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.
Wyatt J. Preston, 24, of 2938 Springfield Xenia Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without fee, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $375.
Richard J. Boryczewski, 47, of Westerville, OH, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended.
Kevin M. Hawes, 51, of 120 N. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, continued, NAPT, refused eligible defendant.
Angela Hayden, 52, of 1701 Providence Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500.
Yvette E. Ellis, 46, of West Palm Beach, FL, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed.
Dennis L. Floss, 67, of 116 Walter St., assault, guilty, 120 days of jail with 119 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 120 days jail, 119 suspended, 1 day CTS for DIP, defendant complete drug and alcohol assessment, mental health assessment and, anger management, abstain from substances that, have negative interactions with prescribed medications, complete treatment, fines and costs suspended on indigency, pay probation fee.