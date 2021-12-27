Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

45 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Nathaniel David Compston, 35, of 2333 Northmoor Drive, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Mindy M. Cunningham, 30, of Po Box 397, OVI, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Regina L. Daniel, 45, of 1444 Delta Rd, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jason B. Frock, 38, of 304 E McCreight Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $20,000.

Justin H. Ilges, 36, of 910 W Johnny Lytle Ave., bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Trisha A. Johnson, 40, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $750.

William W. Rice, 26, of 402 S. Western Ave., disrupting pub. service, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Brandy L. Wheeler, 36, of 615 Cassily Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $500.

