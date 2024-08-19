Timothy S. Ervin, 32, of 1101 Pine St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,500.

Julie A. Moore, 51, of 1322 Linden Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shelton A. Threats, 19, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., attempt, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Broc L. Weems, 34, of 1127 Santa Monica Ave., assault, innocent, continued, recall warrant, declined public defender.

Rashad Z. Zachery, 19, of 1936 Pompano St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Chelsea Dunlap, 27, of 1932 Fred Jordan Drive, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Tameika Harris, 45, of 304 Fair St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, not to leave the state of Ohio.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of Gallipolis, domestic violence, dismissed.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of Gallipolis, domestic violence, dismissed.

Donavan M. Reynolds, 23, of 516 W. Clark St., child endangering, dismissed.

Jorge L. Suarez, 57, of 357 E. Madison Ave., OVI, dismissed.

Lesley M. Wood, 40, of 312 1/2 Selma Road, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Chelsea Davila, 38, of 30 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, suspended on successful completion review status, fined $150, assault, dismissed.

Jeremy Radford Jr., 25, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kimberly Runyon, 59, of 2703 Dwight Road 4, OVI/refusal, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Bryan K. Wile, 44, of Fairborn, violate/protection order amended to disorderly, guilty, unknown sentence, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Bryan K. Wile, 44, of Middletown, violate/protection order amended to disorderly, guilty, unknown sentence.

Bryan K. Wile, 44, of 144 Gordon Road, inducing panic amended to disorderly, guilty, 12 months of probation, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, jail consecutive w/24trc06043, suspended on successful completion of ISP.

James L. Addy, 68, of 1914 Montego Drive, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 1219 Albemrle Road, theft, continued, bond remains.

Daniel C. Green, 34, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Cosme A. Luna-Gonzalez, 42, of 511 Sherman Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by Oct. 29, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375.

Clifford B. Nelson, 44, of Dayton, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jean P. Toussaint, 45, of 318 E. Rose Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Evaline J. Baker, 66, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 1037 Middle St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Paul D. Hoefer, 49, of 1775 Center Blvd., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 2 year law abide, costs due within 1 year.

Daniel M. Noble, 27, of Vandalia, aggravated menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 22 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fine and costs paid by 30 days, defendant report to court security at 8:30 a.m. on 8/30/24, 1 year remain law abiding and anger management, jail concurrent with CTS, fined $250, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 22 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served.

Brekayla M. Baker, 18, of 434 Rosewood Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Jakie A. Funderburg, 24, of 7223 New Carlisle Pike, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Sanford C. Hammons, 56, of 1928 Erie Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Seydy Lopez, 38, of 608 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kalia B. Serna, 23, of 3400 Hanson Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Steven C. Stacy, 46, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

James L. Addy, 68, of 1914 Montego Drive, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.