Cassidy L. Ebrite, 21, of South Charleston, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Marcus A. Harbut, 35, of 1202 Clifton Ave., failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 31, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

William T. Koster, 65, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, fail stop or yield to stop sign, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Traymonta R. McKinney, 21, of 1010 W. High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, DUS-OL forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Christian L. Miles, 24, of 221 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, did not qualify for PD/to represent self, no contact, not to be 500 feet of 2237 Sunset Ave, or bond.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 36, of 2143 Larch St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Michael W. Moore, 54, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $3,000, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Destiney R. Oppy, 24, of 525 E. Home Road, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jamichael L. Patterson, 19, of 819 E. Southern Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Austin W. Pearrow, 26, of Bald Knob, AR, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, bond $2,500, OVI, continued, bond $1,000.

Amanda L. Sickles, 35, of 215 Goldengate Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Guadalupe E. Villarreal, 44, of Oxnard, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

James Wells, 43, of 2223 S. Yellow Springs St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000, bench warrant served, jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Justice J. Wisecup, 23, of 1514 W. High St., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Kemonie R. Bunch, 22, of Columbus, carrying concealed weapon, continued, to represent self, bond $5,000.

Shanda Y. Carson, 28, of 2745 Dwight Rd, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible INT.