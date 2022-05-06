Devon M. Tolson, 21, of Dayton, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $7,500.

Kevin Clark, 35, of 1502 Kenton St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jordan Dean, 21, of 650 W. First St., fail to register dog, continued, NAPT.

Cameron Ford, 21, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen L. Mitchem, 36, of 32 Buxton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley L. Robinson, 36, of 1719 N. Sweetbriar Lane, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended.

Hailie N. Alfrey, of 621 Linden Ave, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron L. Baker, 50, of 1311 Clifton Ave, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert J. Cobb, 59, of 401 Oakwood Pl, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Rural King.

Teroy L. Cunningham, 22, of 356 S Yellow Springs St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Lily B. Haley, 20, of 221 1/2 N. Western Ave., OVI/breath reduced to OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 18 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days jail, 177 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, 18 months ISP, to complete drug/alcohol/chemical dep., assessment and any recommended trmt, fined $375.

Lewis Hill Patton Peter, 40, of 1944 Primm Dr. Apt. H, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 20 days jail, suspension, no like offenses for 2 years, fined $250, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Paige Palmer, 27, of 1360 S Fountain Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas J. Santiago, 27, of Powell, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Perry W. Taylor, 30, assault, dismissed.