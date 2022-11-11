springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

1 hour ago

Cases called included:

Brett M. Beamish, 29, of 2674 May St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Christopher L. Boyer, 40, of 640 Cedar St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Joshua A. Harvel, 47, of 927 Oak St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Brian A. L. Hill, 35, of 1029 Robinson, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, disrupting public service, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian A. L. Hill, 35, of 2551 Kenton Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, declined PD, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Christopher N. Kimble, 44, of 5620 Willowdale, 12 point suspension, continued, OR bond.

Steven L. Portis, 50, of 1720 Tarimore Drive, robbery, continued, OR bond.

Billy R. Hall, 38, of 911 Bellevue Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Salena M. Durst, 19, of 507 S. Arlington Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered.

Jerzy L. Westerling, 29, of Piqua, OH, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, to be paid by 3/1/23 if not must appear, fined $100.

