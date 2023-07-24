Cases called included:

Zackary Breslin, 22, of 11756 Gerlaugh Road, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Jimmy L. Dornonee Jr., 37, of 504 E. Southern Avenue, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brooke E. Jacks, 33, of 1615 S. Bird Road, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Justin Seeger, 32, of New Carlisle, strangulation, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jackie D. Spencer III, 25, of 907 Essex St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Lopez M. Bravo, 44, of 17 W. McCreight Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Gwendolyn N. Risden, 34, of 813 E. Pleasant St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Trayvon Robinson, 26, of Columbus, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy G. Sweeney, 48, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ryen Todd, 20, of 5549 Upper Valley Pike, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 15 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, no moving violations for 1 year, review fine and costs and no offenses 6/28/24, fined $375.