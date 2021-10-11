Samuel Harold Douglas, 37, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Jorge Gonzalez, 25, of 525 E. Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Damion S. Grim, 42, of 324 Glenn Ave., failure to comply with law, continued, or bond.

Cassandra Lynne Hall, 38, of 1930 Fred Jordan Dr. C, burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet of 2740 Conestoga St., bond $1,000.

Danny L. McGhee, 30, of 2536 York St, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Janane D. Moore, 41, of 290 E. Johnson Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, waived counsel, assessed costs $70.

Carlos L. Rios III, 39, of 1916 Warder St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Brittney N. Smith, 28, of 1811 Woodward Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, waived counsel, assessed costs $70.

Curtis J. Watts, 43, of 921 Tibbetts Ave., resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Tyler J. White, 20, of 2016 Sturgeon St., assault, continued, or bond.

Ashley M. Crawford, 32, of 1209 E. John St. Apt. A, theft, continued, PD appointed, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Kenneth H. Robertson Jr., 48, of 611 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Wali Shackelford, 41, of 2203 Superior Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact conducive of bond, assault, continued, no contact conducive of bond.

Ashley Marie Crawford, 32, of 1209 E. John St. Apt. A, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Jennifer Nicole Green, 49, of Moraine, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1662 Brentwood.

Machele L. Kraus, 19, of 1111 W. Mulberry St., assault, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Penny Mestiza.

Michelle Renae Kubes, 40, of 1629 Springmont Ave., assault, continued, NAPT, no contact with Cheyann Dotson.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 1308 Delta Road Apt. E, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Dollar General.

