Cases called included:
John Engle, 51, of 3255 Lower Valley Pike, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no further offenses 1 year, assessed costs $250, hunt without license, guilty, assessed costs $250.
Steven A. Henry, 34, of 231 Auburn Ave., OVI, innocent, dismissed, OVI/breath, innocent, dismissed, 12 point suspension, innocent, dismissed, off road vehicle on roadway, innocent, dismissed, seat belt passenger, innocent, dismissed, seat belt, innocent, dismissed.
Mchale T. Kendall, 31, of 1408 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Amber M. Myers, 33, of Gettysburg, OH, warrant served, defendant O/I, guilty.
Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 29, of 626 Tibbetts Ave., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 29, of 626 Tibbetts Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, OR bond.