Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
38 minutes ago

Cases called included:

John Engle, 51, of 3255 Lower Valley Pike, hunt/fish without permission, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no further offenses 1 year, assessed costs $250, hunt without license, guilty, assessed costs $250.

Steven A. Henry, 34, of 231 Auburn Ave., OVI, innocent, dismissed, OVI/breath, innocent, dismissed, 12 point suspension, innocent, dismissed, off road vehicle on roadway, innocent, dismissed, seat belt passenger, innocent, dismissed, seat belt, innocent, dismissed.

Mchale T. Kendall, 31, of 1408 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Amber M. Myers, 33, of Gettysburg, OH, warrant served, defendant O/I, guilty.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 29, of 626 Tibbetts Ave., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 29, of 626 Tibbetts Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, OR bond.

In Other News
1
Unique bourbon raffle to benefit Springfield Arts Council
2
Masters of Soul to bring Motown to Springfield
3
Clark County using federal funds on veterans’ emergency assistance...
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
CHAMP PET
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top