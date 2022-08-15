Daivontay Hudson, 27, of 1413 Noel Drive, request for bail, continued, bond $50,000.

Preston D. Muncy, 48, of 505 Burnett Road, violation of TPO/CPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Michael S. Vanhoose, 36, of Urbana, OH, flee/elude police officer, continued, DNQ PD.

Benjamin E. Roman, 39, of Pickerington, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed.

Sydney A. Shuster, 24, of Medway, OH, DUI, continued, NAPT.

James P. Skaggs , 46, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Melissa M. Stiltner , 30, of 7350 Milton Carlisle Road, DUI, bench warrant ordered.

James R. A. Whitesell, 28, of 829 S. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas M. Grooms, 36, of 1351 S. Limestone St., assault, continued, NAPT.

Michael D. Harper, 67, of 337 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 219, violation protection order, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, defendant may go to residence with law enforcement once, to retrieve belongings.

Zenaido Ramirez, 42, of 217 W. Clark St., trespass/lands border ponds reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Roblero Yonimer, 24, of 1425 Kenton St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, ALS remains in effect, fined $750, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed.

Kimberly L. Bingham, 55, of 332 W. Roseland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jack B. Brewer, 25, of 1407 Beverly Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Keion D. Cannedy, 24, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Linsey N. North, 26, of Tipp City, OH, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Benjamin E. Roman, 39, of Pickerington, OH, DUS, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.