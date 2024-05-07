Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
29 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Jamie L. Call, 29, of 1929 Hatcher, Apt. A, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Sarah A. Fent, 24, of 844 Park Ave., nonconsensual dissemination of private sex images, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cody R. Harmison, 28, of 810 Cypress St., inducing panic, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with property, bond $500.

Joshua Jeter, 40, of 138 E. Southern Ave., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, bond remains, public defender appointed.

Rodney T. Lee, 36, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaylee J. Lucero, 30, of 830 W. North St., theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kelby J. Moore, 51, of South Charleston, physical control, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeremy D. Parker, 47, of 701 Tibbetts Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Heather A. Ruf, 34, of 566 E. Pleasant St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeremy E. Self, 38, of 1603 Edwards Ave., public defender appointed, guilty.

