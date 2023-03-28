X

Cases called included:

Elguin R. Alcon, 24, of 937 E. Southern Ave., burglary, continued, bond $5,000.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4900 W. Ridgewood Road, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jessica R. Jones, 32, of 2516 1/2 Tecumseh Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jessica M. Kennedy, 36, of 2421 Tavenner Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin J. Maurer II, 26, of 3427 Kingsreach Drive, kidnapping, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Patrick B. Mittlestedter, 34, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, continued, public defender appointed, bond set at “no bond”.

Elizabeth M. Morgan, 29, of 964 Gothic St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Phillip P Saunders, 39, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

