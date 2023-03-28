Benjamin J. Maurer II, 26, of 3427 Kingsreach Drive, kidnapping, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Patrick B. Mittlestedter, 34, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, continued, public defender appointed, bond set at “no bond”.

Elizabeth M. Morgan, 29, of 964 Gothic St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

