Walter M. Torres Pentate, 47, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Hannah C. Filbrun, 25, of Dayton, OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI-MARI/metabolite, dismissed.

Zia Z. Posey, 21, of 1925 Clifton Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Emily Michele Abston, 19, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 31, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUI - under age consumption, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Shanna M. Gilbert, 44, of 6655 Prospect St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Phillip Duane Higgins, 31, of 124 1/2 Rice St., OVI/breath, dismissed, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Allison Rose Murphy, 30, of 3922 Jenson Dr. Apt. D, ovi/breath, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed.

Terry Pridgen, 26, of 745 Villa Road Apt. 234, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Terry Lamar Pridgen, 26, of 745 Villa Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered.

Shane M. Rettig, 29, of New Carlisle, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Leah Danielle Thompson, 34, of 1236 Villa Road Front, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Johnathan Wilt, 40, of Moscow, OVI, continued, hit skip, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.