Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
30 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Kerry A. Dingledine, 40, of S Charleston, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Joseph L. Huffman, 26, of 1135 Farlow St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, dismissed, bond $5,000, guilty.

Brian J. Knadler, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 130, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Derrick S. Long, 33, of 1909 S. Clifton Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Wade A. Mckinster, 27, of 518 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Donald E. Sions Jr., 42, of 502 Park Place, abduction, continued, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, OR bond.

Timothy G. White, 42, of 2825 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Courtney Neff, bond $1,000.

Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of 20 W. Northern Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500, violation of TPO, continued, bond $1,500, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

