Wade A. Mckinster, 27, of 518 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Donald E. Sions Jr., 42, of 502 Park Place, abduction, continued, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, OR bond.

Timothy G. White, 42, of 2825 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Courtney Neff, bond $1,000.

Franklin L. Wilson, 36, of 20 W. Northern Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500, violation of TPO, continued, bond $1,500, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.