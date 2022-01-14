Clark County man honored for efforts at fairgrounds

A Clark County man was honored at a state convention for his efforts at the Clark County Fairgrounds.
Steve Turnbull was awarded on Jan. 7 the 2021 Outstanding Fair Supporter for Clark County at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Turnbull was recognized for his 60 years of providing sound services to the fair, according to a Clark County Fair social media post.
“He started working with his dad in 1965 and has continued through all the changes on the fairground since,” according to the post. Turnbull was also behind the additional sound equipment at the fairgrounds’ lake used to broadcast boat races this past summer.
Aside from Turnbull, honors were awarded to 47 individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs at the annual convention.
Ohio Department of Agriculture director Dorothy Pelanda presented each winner with a certificate at the convention.
