Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County man honored for efforts at fairgrounds

Steve Turnbull was recognized at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention this month. Fair Board President Jay Flax attended the award ceremonies honoring Steve. Photo provided by the Clark County Agricultural Society.
caption arrowCaption
Steve Turnbull was recognized at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention this month. Fair Board President Jay Flax attended the award ceremonies honoring Steve. Photo provided by the Clark County Agricultural Society.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
5 minutes ago

A Clark County man was honored at a state convention for his efforts at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Steve Turnbull was awarded on Jan. 7 the 2021 Outstanding Fair Supporter for Clark County at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Turnbull was recognized for his 60 years of providing sound services to the fair, according to a Clark County Fair social media post.

“He started working with his dad in 1965 and has continued through all the changes on the fairground since,” according to the post. Turnbull was also behind the additional sound equipment at the fairgrounds’ lake used to broadcast boat races this past summer.

ExploreSpringfield, Clark County task force to address homelessness and pandemic impact

Aside from Turnbull, honors were awarded to 47 individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs at the annual convention.

Ohio Department of Agriculture director Dorothy Pelanda presented each winner with a certificate at the convention.

In Other News
1
Mercy Health-Springfield announces new vice president of operations
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today
5
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top