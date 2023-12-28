Clark County library to offer new writing program featuring local authors

The Clark County Public Library will offer a new writing program, starting early in the new year.

The series of writing programs, Writing for a Change, will explore how writing can promote positive changes in the world.

The program will be held through a series of six sessions with three local authors who will lead participants “on ways their writing can be used for positive change in the community and beyond,” according to an announcement. The authors include:

Nancy Flinchbaugh, a Christian contemplative who writes as a spiritual practice. Her books include the first two novels in the MAMs series, Revelation in the Cave and Revelation at the Labyrinth, as well as a memoir, Letters from the Earth, Awakening: A Contemplative Primer on Learning to Sit, and her most recent book, Mariah of the Wind.

Julius Bailey, PhD, a Christian existentialist who teaches in the Department of Philosophy at Wittenberg University. He is a philosopher, cultural critic, social theorist and diversity lecturer. He is the author of several books, including Racial Realities and Post-Radical Dreams, Be-Longing - Triumph in the Mirror, and Racism, Hypocrisy and Bad Faith - A Moral Challenge to the America I Love.

Dr. Surender R. Neravetla, MD, FACS. He has resolved to explain the medical research that’s out there through a series of health-related books featuring simplified text and graphics.

The first session will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the Gaier Room of the main library. All sessions are free, but registration is required. To register, call Catie Stewart at 937-328-6912 or email cstewart@ccplohio.org.

For more information, visit www.ccplohio.org or call 937-328-6903.

