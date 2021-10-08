springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County EMA encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alert system

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents to sign up for the county's alert system, Hyper-Reach. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Caption
The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents to sign up for the county's alert system, Hyper-Reach. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
13 minutes ago

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging residents to sign up for its countywide emergency alert system as it wraps up National Preparedness Month.

“There’s nothing more important than being prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick in a Board of Clark County Commissioners press release. “It’s critically important for all residents to sign up for local alerts to be aware about what’s going on around you.”

Clark County uses Hyper-Reach, a mass notification system that allows the county to telephone, text and email all or targeted areas of Clark County in the event of emergencies or community alerts. In recent months, Hyper-Reach has been used to notify residents of inclement weather, law enforcement situations and missing person alerts, the press release stated.

To sign up for Hyper-Reach, log on to ClarkCountyOhio.gov or visit the following link: http://hyper-reach.com/ohclarksignup.html

National Preparedness Month in September is an annual observance to remind residents to be prepared for disasters and emergencies.

ExploreSpringfield ramen restaurant plans to open location in Troy

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Wittenberg University names new director of Hagen Center
4
I-70 construction project completion pushed back to 2022
5
Bluegrass Revival to stage takeover of Mother Stewart’s brewery
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top