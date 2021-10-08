Clark County EMA encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alert system

“There’s nothing more important than being prepared in the event of an emergency,” said Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick in a Board of Clark County Commissioners press release. “It’s critically important for all residents to sign up for local alerts to be aware about what’s going on around you.”

Clark County uses Hyper-Reach, a mass notification system that allows the county to telephone, text and email all or targeted areas of Clark County in the event of emergencies or community alerts. In recent months, Hyper-Reach has been used to notify residents of inclement weather, law enforcement situations and missing person alerts, the press release stated.