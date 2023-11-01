BreakingNews
Clark County driver encounters deer on road, rolls SUV several times

Clark County driver encounters deer on road, rolls SUV several times

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
47 minutes ago
X

The driver of an SUV escaped without injury after he tried to miss a group of deer on Tecumseh Road and rolled his vehicle multiple times Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Tecumseh Road (Ohio 369) about 8:25 a.m. just south Forest Drive and near George Rogers Clark Park.

The driver struck and killed one deer. The SUV, a Toyota Highlander, came to rest on its side about 30 yards from the road.

One lane of Tecumseh Road between National Road and Lower Valley Pike was blocked for first responders.

Medics checked the driver at the scene, and he did not require transport.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Beware: ‘Tis the season for animal strikes in region
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
New Springfield restaurant promises Greek food and more in a familiar...
5
Clark, Champaign schools face staff shortages, teacher losses
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top