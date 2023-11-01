Clark County driver encounters deer on road, rolls SUV several times

The driver of an SUV escaped without injury after he tried to miss a group of deer on Tecumseh Road and rolled his vehicle multiple times Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Tecumseh Road (Ohio 369) about 8:25 a.m. just south Forest Drive and near George Rogers Clark Park.

The driver struck and killed one deer. The SUV, a Toyota Highlander, came to rest on its side about 30 yards from the road.

One lane of Tecumseh Road between National Road and Lower Valley Pike was blocked for first responders.

Medics checked the driver at the scene, and he did not require transport.