Clark County deputies seek info on man suspected of firing gun at 2 people

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of shooting at a couple at a Speedway in New Carlisle last month.

According to the department’s Facebook, the man is believed to have shot at the individuals with a handgun in the parking lot after having an argument inside the store at 319 N. Main St. on Aug. 30 at around 11 p.m. He is accused of shooting at the couple as they were leaving.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the post.

Credit: Clark County Sheriff's Office

The man, who was not identified, drove off in a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect’s identity can call Det. Ross Eubanks at 937-521-2067 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 937-328-2560.