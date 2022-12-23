Clark County crews brave frigid weather at 2 fires in Springfield Twp.

Springfield city and township firefighters battled the elements and two fires they extinguished Friday morning as the winter storm pounded the area with snow, high winds and extreme cold.
Springfield Twp. Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Lyle Avenue early Friday in the Limecrest area. The house was destroyed by the flames and covered in ice later Monday morning after crews left the scene.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Another fire erupted on Scioto Street as Springfield Twp. crews were still battling the Lyle Avenue blaze, according to Jason Phipps, battalion chief at the Springfield Fire Division.
Springfield Twp.’s initial responding truck froze and was unable to get water, so the Springfield Fire Division was called in to help. Another truck had its pump freeze over, Phipps said.
“We had a lot of problems because of extreme cold temperatures,” Phipps said.
The Scioto Street fire was “fully involved” when Springfield fire crews arrived, Phipps said. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
A single wall of the house remained standing Friday morning.
Extreme cold and wind complicates fire crews’ efforts to extinguish a fire, Phipps said. Water freezes, complications happen with vehicles, and personnel are working in the cold.
“They’re out here trying to fight this stuff and they’re getting cold, they’re getting really cold,” Phipps said.
The cause of both fires is unknown and remains under investigation.
