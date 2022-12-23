At Springfield elementary holiday event, students given shoes and more

The Springfield City School District held a fun event for students just before the holidays.
A Holiday Extravaganza was held Wednesday at Horace Mann Elementary School before students were released for winter break.
At the event, nearly 200 students were given shoes and socks in partnership with Shoes 4 The Shoeless.
“The district makes it a priority to hold a Shoes 4 The Shoeless event at all elementary schools before the first snow of the season to ensure that students who walk to school are equipped with sturdy and comfortable shoes,” said communications specialist Jenna Leinasars.
Along with shoes and socks, each student was able to choose a new coat, hat and pair of gloves, and take home a new toy.
Santa also made a surprise visit with students to take pictures.
Winter break began Thursday and classes will resume on Jan. 4.
