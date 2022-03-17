Current cases:
22CV0102: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for RMTP Trust, Series 2021 BKM-TT v. Brenda Cochran, James E. Cochran, Jr., James E. Cockran, Fifth Third Bank National Association successor in interest to Home Equity of America, Inc. c/o Corporate Service Company, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation c/o Dave Yost, foreclosure.
22CV0103: MyCUmortgage, LCC v. Christopher W. Beck, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown Spouse, of Christopher W. Beck, Synchrony Bank c/o CT Corporation System, foreclosure.
22CV0104: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Barbara J. Voss as transfer on death benficiary of Mary M. Seebeck, Clark County Treasurer, Gregg A Seebeck, as transfer on death benficiary of Mary M. Seebeck, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Gregg A. Seebeck (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Lester B. Seebeck (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Randy S. Seebeck (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown , the Unknown Spouse of Barbara J. Voss (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Peggy A. Daniel (if any), Lester B. Seebeck, as transfer on death beneficiary of Mary M. Seebeck, Peggy A. Daniel, as transfer on death benficiary of Mary M. Seebeck, Randy S. Seebeck, as transfer on death benficiary of Mary M. Seebeck, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jason Saylor, 45, of Springfield, delivery driver and Pamela Zirkle, 41, of Springfield, assembly.
Megan Ryhal, 25, of Springfield, teacher and Seth Cochran, 26, of Springfield, fiber contractor.
Property transfers:
Tim Cosper to Christin O’Neil and Tim Cosper, 52 First St., North Hampton; no fee
Tiffany L. Haddock to Kenneth L. Simpson II, 117 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $150,000
NVR Inc., to Tonie Elizabeth and Daniel Eugene Trimble, 183 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $264,300