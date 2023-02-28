Current cases:
23CV0138: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Rylee Cunningham, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Rylee Cunningham, if any, foreclosure.
23CV0139: MidFirst Bank v. Capital One, National Association FKA Capital One Bank USA NA, Clark County Treasurer, Matthew Reese, Theresa Stroker, foreclosure.
23CV0140: Trent Westfall v. Elisabeth Carine, Cathie Finchum, Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance Company, personal injury.
23CV0141: Debra Lawrence v. Administrator John Logue, Springfield City Schools, bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0142: Debra Lawrence v. Administrator John Logue, Springfield City Schools, workers compensation.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Hailie Alfrey, 20, of Springfield and Ryan Carson, 27, of Springfield.
Justina Hall, 29, of Springfield, none and Isaiah Crain, 27, of Huber Heights, Pepsi Co.
Felicity Pennywitt, 21, of South Charleston, self employed and Kendrick Hayner, 22, of South Charleston, maintenance tech.
Matthew Maurer, 33, of Springfield, air force and Aubrey Haro, 29, of Springfield, N/A.