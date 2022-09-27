22CV0448: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Kenneth Cline, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Kenneth Cline, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Michael Hamilton, 27, of New Carlisle, corrections office and Courtney Reed, 26, of New Carlisle, bartender.

Michael Riehle, 33, of Springfield, DJ and Kaylee Rutherford, 29, of Springfield, server.

Matthew Hutchins, 27, of New Carlisle, sales representative and Courtney Placke, 25, of New Carlisle, N/A.

Roger Van Beysterveldt, 57, of Centerville, teacher and Molly Carmosino, 54, of Springfield, teacher.

Property transfers:

Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 1260-1262 Cedarview Dr. E., Springfield; $125,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 1344-1346 Cedarview Dr. W., Springfield; $125,000.

Judie Denise Herrod to Dana Chantelle, 211 Parkwood Ave., Springfield; none.

Marjorie Delaney Ball to Neacol Humphrey Robinson, 1822 Southern Parkway, Springfield; $105,000.

Dennis A. and Sherrita E. Clark to Kendra Cobb, 422 Catherine St., Springfield; $160,000.

Kathleen Sheely to Ashley Brittin, 1614 S. Limestone St., Springfield; none.

Zeus Shopping Center Inc. to Alejandro Martine Valdez, 268 E. Lansdowne Ave., Springfield; $33,000.