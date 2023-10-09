Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

33 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0665: Kenneth E. Gray v. A & W Express LLC, John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0666: Sherrie Moore v. Bethel Township, Bethel Township Board of Trustees, Daniel A. Keeton, Wayne Insurance Group, complaint for damages.

23CV0667: Anna Matthews v. Burton-Minnick, Inc., John Does 1-5, James Klontz, Rose Orion, Myrine Rogers, personal injury.

23CV0668: Capital One, N.A. v. Toni K. Welles, action for money.

23CV0669: New Rez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer L. Hunter, Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Souse of Jennifer L. Hunter, If Any, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Timothy A. Gilliam to Main St. Ohio LLC DBA East Main, 302 Mobile St., Springfield; $0.

Jacqueline R. and James Riley to Jacqueline R. Riley, 3323 Revels St., Springfield; $70,000.

Margo Camden to Ronald L. Conley, 2918 Brewster Court, Springfield; $179,900.

Gloria G. Wagner to Janet S. Burke, 2801 Seymour Lane, Springfield; $130,000.

Herman and Zelma Wilt to Zelma Wilt, 2808 Conestoga St., Springfield; none.

Bushra Yousuf to Vicki L. Bergl, 1197 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $194,000.

Gillam Rentals LLC to Salma Ahmed, 2444 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $97,000.

Joseph and Cecily Morrow to Charles Harris, 1116 Oakleaf Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Tia D. Keith to Herbert and Almira Lawton, 642 W. John St., Springfield; $115,000.

FIOP Associates LLC to Lacy Gilkerson, 412 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $16,700.

FIOP Associates LLC to Lacy Gilkerson, 410 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $16,700.

