Current cases:
23CV0665: Kenneth E. Gray v. A & W Express LLC, John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
23CV0666: Sherrie Moore v. Bethel Township, Bethel Township Board of Trustees, Daniel A. Keeton, Wayne Insurance Group, complaint for damages.
23CV0667: Anna Matthews v. Burton-Minnick, Inc., John Does 1-5, James Klontz, Rose Orion, Myrine Rogers, personal injury.
23CV0668: Capital One, N.A. v. Toni K. Welles, action for money.
23CV0669: New Rez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Jennifer L. Hunter, Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Souse of Jennifer L. Hunter, If Any, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Timothy A. Gilliam to Main St. Ohio LLC DBA East Main, 302 Mobile St., Springfield; $0.
Jacqueline R. and James Riley to Jacqueline R. Riley, 3323 Revels St., Springfield; $70,000.
Margo Camden to Ronald L. Conley, 2918 Brewster Court, Springfield; $179,900.
Gloria G. Wagner to Janet S. Burke, 2801 Seymour Lane, Springfield; $130,000.
Herman and Zelma Wilt to Zelma Wilt, 2808 Conestoga St., Springfield; none.
Bushra Yousuf to Vicki L. Bergl, 1197 Old Farm Lane, Springfield; $194,000.
Gillam Rentals LLC to Salma Ahmed, 2444 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $97,000.
Joseph and Cecily Morrow to Charles Harris, 1116 Oakleaf Ave., Springfield; $30,000.
Tia D. Keith to Herbert and Almira Lawton, 642 W. John St., Springfield; $115,000.
FIOP Associates LLC to Lacy Gilkerson, 412 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $16,700.
FIOP Associates LLC to Lacy Gilkerson, 410 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $16,700.