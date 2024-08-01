24CV0577: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Falecia D. Clements, action for money.

24CV0578: Joyce M. Clyburn, Terence Clyburn v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Christine J. Clyburn, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Christine J. Clyburn, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

NVR Inc. to Adrianna A. and Brandon M. Buxrude, 227 London Ave., Springfield; $312,500.

NVR Inc. to Sean Richards, 220 London Ave., Springfield; $258,900.

NVR Inc. to Eddy Paul, trustee, 232 London Ave., Springfield; $308,800.

NVR Inc. to Carline Jules and Brice Bandeis, 185 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $280,000.

Wade A. Reynolds to W A R, 3304 Eastham St., Springfield; $0.

David M. and Juanita C. Black to Juanita C. Black, 2749 Seymour Lane, Springfield; $0.

Lisa L. Jordan to Megan and Justin Corcoran, 2743 Conestoga St., Springfield; $275,000.

Robert J. and Raquel L. Taylor to Pamela and Christopher Henry, 2705 Seymour Lane, Springfield; $210,000.

Craig S. and Karen S. Wireman to Iris Stoltz, 3548 Kingsgate Court, Springfield; $395,000.

Eileen E. Skidmore to Benjamin Dutton, 3067 Brixton Drive W., Springfield; $0.

Scott A. Buss to Steven A. and Pamela S. Kurtz, 2910 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $312,000.

James A. Hannon to James A. Hannon, 1806 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Angela B. Bruno to Angela B. Bruno and Mark J. Brady, 512 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey D. Rice Jr. to Cody A. Rice, 615 Tarimore Drive, Springfield; $60,000.

Premier Property Sales LTD to Niclin Group LLC, 517 Damascus Ave., Springfield; $2,500.

Carrie Yenger to Keplinger Investments Properties LLC, 1452 W. Clark St., Springfield; $62,000.

Radiant Investment Group LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 904 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $45,000.

Dorline Lucien to Juan C. Campos, 433 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $15,000.

Ashley and Michael Pennington to Deliner Devilnord, 415 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $2,800.

Jorge A. Gonzalez Ortega to Anyder Ortega Perez and Maria Magdalena, 513 Fair St., Springfield; $25,500.

Echelon Partners LP to Future Sights LLC, 1420-1422 Broadway St., Springfield; $55,000.

Christian Baldwin to Baldwin Property Investments LLC, 405 N. Race St., Springfield; $0.

Lucille H. Converse to Elizabeth G. Converse, 1518 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Louise Taylor to Timothy S. Taylor, 1515 Woodland Road, Springfield; $0.

Janie Homes LLC to EMT Homes LLC, 1918 W. Washington St., Springfield; $30,000.

Kimberly Ellis to Nicholas Aiple, 1832 Broadway St., Springfield; $95,000.

Kevin D. Carmin to Micah S. Myers and Hannah R. Ison, 2441 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $36,000.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Champion City Liquidation LLC, 640, 642 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Brian A. and Jenny J. McNeil to Jenny J. McNeil, 2738 Duncan St., Springfield; $0.

Michael F. and Mindy J. Baumgardner to Thomas E. Bright, 2726 Allen Drive, Springfield; $85,000.

Kathy A. Ansley to PKT North LLC, 2165 Larch St., Springfield; $85,000.

HNH Properties LLC to Amy and Jesse W. Mitchem Sr., 2441 Beatrice St., Springfield; $125,000.

Constance Denney to Danial Hill, 102 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Edward A. and Shelley A. Leinasars to Jenna M. Leinasars, 2216 E. High St., Springfield; $36,900.

Patricia West to Melissa Boswell, 2506 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; $0.

Victoria L. Massie to Richard E. McGuire, 1507-1509 East St., Springfield; $0.

Eric T. Woodland to Melodie S. Woods, 918 Mansfield Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

New Life of Springfield to Life in Christ Community Church, 1100 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Branden H. and Brandis L. Hillard to William and Patsy Heitman, 1574 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $130,000.

Debra A. Wade to Debra A. Wade and Clyde E. Smith, 1425 Beacon St., Springfield; $0.

Community Mercy Health Partners to McKinley Hall Inc., 1911-1913 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Community Mercy Health Partners to McKinley Hall Inc., 234, 238 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mary M. Pullins to Jerry A. Pullins, 916 Essex St., Springfield; $0.

Rick E. and Mary A. Carney to Mary A. Carney, 1374 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $0.