24CV0682: John Bowling, Christy Wills v. Katrina Fugate, United Healthcare Insurance Company, personal injury.

24CV0683: State of Ohio, ex rel. David Yost, Ohio Attorney General v. Forging Responsible Youth, Incorporated, other tort.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lauren M. Cantrell, 30, of Springfield, dental office business and Ryan J. Smith, 31, of Springfield, Honda.

Carmela R. Wells, 56, of New Carlisle, N/A and Alan H. Smith, 60, of New Carlisle, retired.

Noray Louis Sony, 37, of Springfield, king command and Francois Natacha, 42, of Springfield, F&B.

Jamie R. Hayes, 46, of New Carlisle, crew scheduler and Daniel J. Daulton, 44, of New Carlisle, welder.

Steven H. Nelson, 63, of Medway and Malinda D. Buettner, 53, of Medway.

Karla S. Whitford, 46, of Springfield, business operations sup. and Michael A. Bergen, 52, of Springfield, electrician.

Jacob S. Ogle, 24, of New Carlisle, food services and Sarah E. Franz, 22, of New Carlisle, retail management.

Sophia A. Rowland, 22, of Greenfield, IN, barista and Daniel M. Hunt, 27, of Greenfield, IN, barista.

Property transfers:

Robert H. Gibson Jr. and Juanita M. Carter to Wade D. Hasting, 3671 Ruby Drive, New Carlisle; $135,000.

Angela D. and Wilfred H. Artis Jr. to Angela D. and Wilfred H. Artis Jr., 4130 McConkey Road, South Vienna; $0.

Phillip L. and Jeanette M. Hendrix to Jeanette M. Hendrix, 12050 Urbana-London Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

William E. Estep Jr. to Justin L. and Lynn N. Cochran, 2151 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $360,000.

Timothy J. Malone to Timothy J. Malone, 3864 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Joseph C. and Diane A. Bereczky to Diane A. Bereczky, 1152 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Paul and Carolyn Meadows to Pual Meadows, 1132 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Skydan Equity Partners LLC to Todd and Jennifer J. Shillito, 3092 Wyandot Drive, Springfield; $395,000.

Michael S. Sanderson Jr. to Wesley E. McAfee, 2760 S. York St., Springfield; $9,000.

Juan D. Construction LLC to Jose G. Meza and Luz Velazquez, 2825 Linden Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

NVR Inc. to Ariel L. Winkfield and Devan L. Holt, 224 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $298,100.

NVR Inc. to Joseph J. Francois, 251 Mackinac Drive, Springfield; $344,500.

NVR Inc. to Holly L. and Sherry L. Harris, 231 London Ave., Springfield; $289,900.

Scott T. Everhart to Scott T. and Sabrina M. Everhart, 1938 Loney Court, Springfield; $0.

Kingsgate Commons to Steven D. Salser, trustee, 1358 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $16,000.

Rachel L. and Christopher J. Jones to Thomas R. Bennett, 1424 Hyannis Drive, Springfield; $165,000.

Vicky Snyder to Devin and Brittney Bumgarner, 1531 Hyannis Drive, Springfield; $125,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Angel Porcayo, 717 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Foureman & Zorn Properties LLC to PTodd Properties LLC, 1331 Klobdenz Ave., Springfield; $300,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Olive Maryland LLC, 1324-1326, 1351-1353 Kinsman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jason M. McFadden to Eric McFadden, 307 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $64,400.

Barbara G. Hart to Clift Fab LLC, 714 Rubsam St., Springfield; $50,900.

Richard Becraft Jr. to Richard Becraft Jr., 517 N. Race St., Springfield; $2,100.

Sharon Pence to Glen Ross Farms LLC, 819 Cedar St., Springfield; $0.

Jennifer L. Vickers to WW Property LLC, 1922 Westgate Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Michael F. and Mindy J. Baumgardner to Samantha and Jase Knutson, 1544 Northgate Road, Springfield; $138,400.

Timothy G. Rigle to Adrian D. Cruz, 120 Seever St., Springfield; $119,000.

David L. Bayne to DeLong Investments LLC, 1602 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $38,000.

James E. Rigsby to Michael A. C. Levalley, 1615-1617 Pleasant St., Springfield; $10,000.

Jeremy C. Spencer to Tiger House LLC< 225 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Marva L. Boswell to Brenda K. Williams, 280 Raffensperger Ave., Springfield; $5,200.

John J. O’Brien Jr. to Kelly M. and Joshua Snyder, 356 Buxton Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Jacob D. Howald to Darla J. Swaney and Diane C. love, 2020 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Victoria L. Hansgen to Cameron Martin, 2116 Beatrice St., Springfield; $15,000.