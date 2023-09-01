Current cases:

23CV0586: Brian E. Miller v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Medpro LLC, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0587: Erie Insurance Company v. John Doe #1, John Doe #2, Grange Insurance, Carmen Norvell, Neal Walliams.

23CV0588: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Anna James-Harbin, as Possible Heir to the Estates of John James, Jr., CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Fredrick James, as Possible Heir to the Estates of John James, Jr., Harold James as Possible Heir to the Estates of John James, Jr., James and Anan Junita James, Jeremy James, John James, Jeremy James, John James, Jane Doe, Name Unknow, the Unknown Spouse of Joseph Henry James (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Harold James (if any), Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Jeremy James, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of John Andrew James III (if any), Jennifer Helene James, as Possible Heir to the Estates of John James, Jr., Joesph Henry James, As Possible Heir to the Estates of John James, Jr., John Andrew James, III, as Possible Heir to the Estates of John James, Jr., John Doe(s) Name Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Anna Juanita, John Doe(s), Name Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of John James Jr., John Doe, Name Unknown Spose of Ana James-Harbin (if any), John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Jennifer Helene James (if any), John James and Anna Juanita James, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Jennifer M. Leonard, 40, of Springfield, freelancer and Spencer T. Friesen, 27, of Springfield, web developer.

Betty J. Jenkins, 82, of Springfield, retired and Larry W. Branscum, 78, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Sharm S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties LLC, 12265 Broadgauge Road, South Vienna; none.

William T. Comer to Philip and Amber Carney, 1411 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $83,000.

Sherrie L. Webb to Amber M. Horner, 916 Wellington Drive, Springfield; $250,000.