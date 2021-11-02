springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0315: Brighton United Methodist Church v. Arley Ackley, Michelle Ackley, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The West Ohio Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Sarah Nicole Sadler, 37, of Springfield, medical biller and Thomas George Young Jr., 41, of Springfield, barber.

Sierra Kay Curtis, 19, of Oldfort, N. Car., none and Mark Alexander Stinger, 21, of Springfield, union ironworker.

Property transfers:

Stacey M. Cottrell to Nathan Michael Thompson, 501 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $164,000

David K. and Dianna L. Holman to Dianna L. Holman, 115 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; no fee

Whitney Michelle and Andrew M. Bucci to Brian and Chelsea Mader, Upper Valley Pk., Rear, Tremont; $335,000

Derek M. and Kenerly J. Hall to Natasha and Nicholas Lias, 3297 Maple Grove Road, Springfield; $400,000

Charles W. and Anna Belle Campbell to Charles Walter Campbell, 2173 Shrine Road, Springfield; no fee

Lee E. and Dawn E. Foster to Lee E. Foster, 4818 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Guy E. Worthington to Clark County Land Reutilization, 4450 Penny Pike, Springfield; no fee

Whitney Michelle and Andrew M. Bucci to Brain and Chelsea Mader, 111 Owners Dr., Tremont City; $335,000

