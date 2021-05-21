Marriage licenses:

Jeremy Taylor, 39, of Springfield, manager and Leigh Bradley, 35, of Springfield, surgical assistant.

James Stewart, 41, of Richman, IN, service writer and Heather Cornacchio, 46, of Staten Island, NY, sub para professional.

Anthony Evans Sr., 27, of Beavercreek, self employed and Tess McNeil, 26, of Springfield, teacher.

Brook Hardbarger, 25, of Springfield, retail and Alexander Sanders, 30, of Springfield, mechanic.

Sebastian Langen, 37, of Springfield, construction and Leslie Herring, 34, of Springfield, general manager.

Chelsea Buckley, 25, of Enon, waitress and Tyler Sandlin, 24, of Enon, senior tech.

Paul Fultz, 62, of Springfield, production safety and Lisa Harker, 51, of Springfield, canteen manager.

Dean Ollom, 37, of Springfield, unemployed and Hannah Copley, 30, of Springfield, infant teacher.

Property transfers:

Michael F. and Mindy J. Baumgardner to Sue A. Beckett, 4444 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; $101,000

Joette M. and Robert E. Nash to Jeri Lee Pruitt, 4849 Brannan Dr., E., Springfield; $154,000

Sharon D. Mapes to Brian R. and Kathy J. Cubbage, 1826 Fox Ridge Dr., Springfield; $160,000

Leffel One LLC to Richard Lahman and Kimberly Powell, 1400 Willow Chase Dr., Springfield; $150,000

Shirley J. Smith to Haley L. Watkins and Michael G. Noonan Jr., 1033 Westmont Cir., Springfield; $160,000

Northridge Lanes Inc., to SGB Enterprises LLC, 1333 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $560,000

Jonathan Barteldt Trustee to Weyes Guys Properties LLC, 1018 Cheyenne Dr., Springfield; $260,000

Wilbur E. and Mary L. Yarbrough to Wilbur E. Yarbrough, 5778 Winfield Dr., Springfield; no fee

Beth A. Grauman Trustee to Kathleen Anne and Kamel S. Abraham Trustees, 5945 Yeazell Road, Springfield; $400,000

Katelyn and John F. Mears III to Fester Group LLC, 6538 Dialton Road, Springfield; $108,000

Richard J. and Sheryl L. Ritter to Andrew G. and Regan M. Rudd, 5305 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $325,000

Richard Lee and Karen D. Barnhart to Scott Barnhart, 4075 School Road, New Carlisle; $260,000

Ashley N. Evilsizor to Trinity Petrosky and Mark Dixon, 276 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $215,000

Sara R. Gill to Jody A. Gill, 3643 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $80,000

Larry D. and Jerilyn Hines Trustees to Shelley and Sean Weaver, 1294 George Allen Dr., South Vienna; $635,000

Sheepdog Properties Inc., to Jodie L. and Robert D. Spires Jr., 10935 George Allen Dr., South Vienna; $32,500