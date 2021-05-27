springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 37 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Stephen Chase, 54, of Fairmont, WV, sales account manager and Michele Barclay, 53, of Fairmont, WV, deli manager.

Leslie Newman, 28, of Springfield, packer and Morel May, 33, of Springfield, quality control.

Heaven Davis, 20, of Springfield, unemployed and Byron Pitts, 20, of Springfield, auto tech.

Stephanie Haggy, 42, of South Charleston, cashier and Patrick Ramey, 50, of South Charleston, farm manager.

Property transfers:

Charles Bruce and Susan Kay Wilson to Charles Bruce and Susan K. Wilson Trustees, 7490 London Road, South Charleston; no fee

James A. McCarty to Simmat LTD, W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $51,000

Jennifer L. Neice and Stephen E. Smith to Jennifer L. Niece Smith, 1474 Lucas Dr., Springfield; no fee

Jacob D. Thatcher to Helen Miller, 6601 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $165,000

Jason and Camille Malucci to Christopher M. and Amanda M. Hill Walton, 2734 Hustead Road, Springfield; $375,000

Kathryn Turner to Wayne R. Wilson Jr., 10796 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $78,800

John S. Ramby to Melissa L. Pennington, 4705 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $150,000

Jeffrey L. and Penny S. McClure to Billy Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; $175,900

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top