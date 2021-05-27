Marriage licenses:
Stephen Chase, 54, of Fairmont, WV, sales account manager and Michele Barclay, 53, of Fairmont, WV, deli manager.
Leslie Newman, 28, of Springfield, packer and Morel May, 33, of Springfield, quality control.
Heaven Davis, 20, of Springfield, unemployed and Byron Pitts, 20, of Springfield, auto tech.
Stephanie Haggy, 42, of South Charleston, cashier and Patrick Ramey, 50, of South Charleston, farm manager.
Property transfers:
Charles Bruce and Susan Kay Wilson to Charles Bruce and Susan K. Wilson Trustees, 7490 London Road, South Charleston; no fee
James A. McCarty to Simmat LTD, W. Columbus Road, South Charleston; $51,000
Jennifer L. Neice and Stephen E. Smith to Jennifer L. Niece Smith, 1474 Lucas Dr., Springfield; no fee
Jacob D. Thatcher to Helen Miller, 6601 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $165,000
Jason and Camille Malucci to Christopher M. and Amanda M. Hill Walton, 2734 Hustead Road, Springfield; $375,000
Kathryn Turner to Wayne R. Wilson Jr., 10796 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $78,800
John S. Ramby to Melissa L. Pennington, 4705 E. County Line Road, Springfield; $150,000
Jeffrey L. and Penny S. McClure to Billy Agee, 4626 Laredo St., Springfield; $175,900