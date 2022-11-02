BreakingNews
Springfield police hosting regional SWAT training Thursday at Clark State
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
32 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0509: Diane Lowe v. Morghanne Reisinger, action for money.

22CV0510: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, James Davenport, James R. Davenport, Megan Davenport, Midland Funding LLC dba Midland Funding DE LLC, foreclosure.

22CV0511: The Estate of Isabelle Conley v. Jessie Pierson, wrongful death.

22CV0512: Tori Fritschie, minor v. Jessie Pierson, personal injury.

22CV0513: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clinton Huffman, Tiffany Huffman, Jan Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Clinton Huffman, if any, Tiffany Sparks, State Ohio Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lashon Weaver, 50, of Springfield, none and Derrick Weaver, 54, of Springfield, disabled.

Property transfers:

Richard E. Koehler to Teresa K. and Richard Koehler, 1801 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $100,000.

Robert L. and Julie E. Alspaugh to Julie E. Alspaugh, 2129 Rutland Ave., Springfield; none.

Real Estate Recovery LLC to Chris and Michelle Craddock, 2401 Kenton St., Springfield; $110,000.

Barbara A. Sims to Denise M. Thomas, 248 Raffensperger Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Kristopher L. and Khayesha N. Peterson to Khayesha N. Peterson, 2862 E. Hight St., Springfield; none.

Bruce W. and Martha H. Pratte to Aaron Lansing, 646 Reading Drive, Springfield; $92,000.

Ronald D. and Patricia Ann Gregory to Patricia Ann Gregory, 2437 Woodside Ave., Springfield; none.

Alfred M. and Charles R. Hayden to Alfred M. Hayden, 2432 Hillside Ave., Springfield; none.

William I. and Jean Colleen to William I. Buscemi, 25 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; none.

Wayne Leis to Deanna M. McFarland, 2516 Oesterlin St., Springfield; $35,000.

Chad J. Couch to All Access Properties LLC, 1825 Magnolia Blvd., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield police hosting regional SWAT training Thursday at Clark...
3
Yellow Springs went from most opposed to childhood vaccines in Ohio to...
4
Melody Drive-In demolition begins as 1,250-unit housing project...
5
St. Vincent de Paul annual Christmas Basket Program to give holiday...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top