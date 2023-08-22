Current cases:

23CV0544: Robert Beverly v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Worker’ Compensation, NAVISTAR INC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0545: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, The Unknown Heirs at law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Lowell B. Bush aka Lowell Bush, deceased, The Unknown Heirs at law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Victoria D. Bush aka Victoria Bush, deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Lowell B. Bush aka Lowell Bush, foreclosure.

23CV0546: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Serve Treasurer, Ryleigh Jackson, Timothy Trathowen, foreclosure.

23CV0547: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. James Hatter, breach of contract.

23CV0548: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Grant C. Logsdon, Unknown Spouse of Grant C. Logsdon, foreclosure.

23CV0549: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Megan Breedy, breach of contract.

23CV0550: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. James Ziegeler, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Brittany R. Vysocky, 28, of Enon, chef and Jon Lee, 31, of Enon, owner.

Property transfers:

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 306-308 Fair St., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 726 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 823-825 S. Center St., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 736 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 28, 34, 38-40, 41-43, 42-44, 45-47 W. Liberty St., Springfield; none.

Eyvonne K. Houston to Maurice B. Houston, 310-310 ½ W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.