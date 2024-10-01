24CV0736: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Deanna Hix, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Deanna Hix if any, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Cassie C. Blevins, 26, of Springfield, cook and Isaac M. Lyburtus, 29, of Springfield, unemployed.

Jael A. Vargas Zaragoza, 27, of New Carlisle, customer service rep. and Francisco J. Mestiza Soto, 32, of New Carlisle, construction.

Lauren E. Johnson, 22, of New Carlisle, unemployed and Jesse J. McKenzie, 23, of New Carlisle, PNC branch manager.

Desiree E. Kennedy, 30, of Springfield, stylist and Cory M. W. Buntin, 33, of Springfield, aide.

Gary L. Deyo, 33, of Springfield, welder and Paige A. Elliott, 28, of Springfield, dental receptionist.

Dawn N. Thomas, 38, of New Carlisle, behavioral tech and Shawn R. Matthews, 33, of New Carlisle, machine operator.

Kieran R. Combs, 20, of Enon, STNA and Payton M. Matthews, 24, of Enon, STNA.

Property transfers:

R & R Specialties LLC to Andrea E. Guevara, 810 Montgomery Ave., Springfield; $0.

April C. Shelton to Marie M. Dorgilles Jean, 203 N. Western Ave., Springfield; $142,500.

Rebecca A. Webster to Arthur E. and Nancy R. Wilson, 530 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $7,000.

Catz Real Estate LLC to PD Cat LLC, 1525 B. N. Plum St., Springfield; $96,300.

Jacklynn K. Wisecup to Kayla F. and Logan T. Waters, 1483 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Sheila D. Montgomery to Matthew and Heather L. Quesinberry, 2741 Duncan St., Springfield; $125,000.

Candy L. and Barry J. Offenbecher to Rachel I. Patton, 2154 Beatrice St., Springfield; $125,000.

Vicki and Domenick Shook to Domenick Shook, 314 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $0.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 230 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Sky High LLP to Victor R. and Jessica W. Brunner, 325 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $143,000.

Max DeLong to Max DeLong, 2663 Merritt St., Springfield; $1,000.

Peter Stoyanoff to Natalie Stoyanoff, 1608 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kimberly L. Blevins to Elizabeth and Victor Pace Jr., 1506 Beacon St., Springfield; $137,900.

John H. and Jo Ann Steinhauer to John H. Steinhauer, 1737 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Peter Stoyanoff to Natalie Stoyanoff, 1717 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mary E. and Jason M. Ellis to Mary E. Ellis, 1450 Obenchain Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey Hallman to Consumer Assistance Program Inc., 1506-1508 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Connie R. Miller to Pierre E. Dorcenat, 615 Rice St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to MHM Residences LLC, 1430 Linden Ave., Springfield; $46,200.

Peter Stoyanoff to Natalie Stoyanoff, 2249 Erie Ave., Springfield; $0.

Alan Feinstein, trustee to 42 W. High Street LLC, 42-22 W. High St., Springfield; $360,000.

Ann E. Hohn to Evergreen Property Acquisitions LLC, 601 E. Main St., Springfield; $100,000.

Ann E. Hohn to Evergreen Property Acquisitions LLC, 16-18 S. Murray St., Springfield; $100,000.

Coin Jar Properties LLC to Jeffrey A. Hallman, trustee, 147-149 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $974,900.

Steven C. Bruce to Cliff Park High School, 815, 821, 823-825 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $1,750,000.

Coin Jar Properties LLC to Jeffrey A. Hallman, trustee, 22-24 W. College Ave., Springfield; $974,900.

Heartland Bank to N & J Holdings LLC, 827 Olive St., Springfield; $75,000.

David Parish to The Stone Crow LLC, 5 N. Murray St., Springfield; $65,000.

Kathy Neff to Gregory M. and Melinda M. Dysinger, 1147 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $180,400.

Catherine A. Taylor to Michael G. Taylor, 110 W. Main St., Medway; $0.

Tony R. and Jennifer A. Monroe to Taylor Fraley, 214 E. Main St., Medway; $0.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to Joshua T. and Hannah L. McKee, 812 N. Medway-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Rodz Builders LLC to Zechariah and Angel Simmons, 891 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $240,000.

Zachary and Madelyn Combs to Jared Fenton, 538 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $200,000.

James C. McCool to James C. and Kathleen M. McCool, 10580 Schiller Road, Medway; $0.

Dale R. Schaffer III to MB Property Ventures LLC, 427 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $94,000.

Cynthia J. Daulton to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr., 500 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; $117,800.