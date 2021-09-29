Current cases:
21CV0277: Huber Heights Veterans Club Inc. v. Amvets Post 148, Frank Kronen, VFW Post 9966, Francis Webb, other civil.
21CV0278: Sherrie Wheeler v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Consumer Support Services, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0279: Kathy Lyons v. Bon Secours Mercy Health, John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0280: Robin A. Alltop v. Creative World of Child Care, John Logue Administrator of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0281: Finance of America Reverse LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Unknown administrator, executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs, next of kin, spouse, creditors, legatees of the estate of Walter P. Kelly, foreclosure.
21CV0282: Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation v. David J. Craite and Americana Properties Inc, other civil.
All records are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Betty S. Sparks to Cynthia M. Brumfield, 5840 North Dr., Springfield; no fee
Marcia E. Balsiger to Peter Augustine and Richard Kensinger III, 5859 W. National Road, Springfield; $85,000
Arthur C. and Marshia A. Partin Trustees to Bobby Lawrence Webb and Jimie Polgar, Spangler Road Rear, Medway; $78,000
Jill E. Broyles to Whitney and Raymond Gitzinger, 10938 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $125,000
Hal Don Properties LLC to McHome Remodeling LLC, 606 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $27,000