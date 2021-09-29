21CV0281: Finance of America Reverse LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Unknown administrator, executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs, next of kin, spouse, creditors, legatees of the estate of Walter P. Kelly, foreclosure.

21CV0282: Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation v. David J. Craite and Americana Properties Inc, other civil.

All records are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Betty S. Sparks to Cynthia M. Brumfield, 5840 North Dr., Springfield; no fee

Marcia E. Balsiger to Peter Augustine and Richard Kensinger III, 5859 W. National Road, Springfield; $85,000

Arthur C. and Marshia A. Partin Trustees to Bobby Lawrence Webb and Jimie Polgar, Spangler Road Rear, Medway; $78,000

Jill E. Broyles to Whitney and Raymond Gitzinger, 10938 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $125,000

Hal Don Properties LLC to McHome Remodeling LLC, 606 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $27,000