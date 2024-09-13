Property transfers:

Janice Jackson to Mark and Amanda Miesse, 326 Pine Road, Medway; $7,500.

Amie C. and Nathan Ruley to Michael Brewer, 17 Oak Road, Medway; $180,000.

Joshua M. Lewis and Katie J. Naylor to Nicholas A. Andrus, 440 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $165,000.

Marilyn L. West to Ronadl T. West II, 368 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $0.

U.S. Bank National Association to Justin D. Slone, 1235 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $136,500.

Mark S. and Mary E. Smith to Mark S. Smith, 11520 Gerlaugh Road, Medway; $0.

Barbara M. Rossler to Barbara M. Rossler, 4957 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $0.

Kevin W. Webster to Mitchell B. Waugh, 1068 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $380,000.

John R. and Sherry M. Williams to John R. Williams, 1031 Steven Circle Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Lauren K. and Zachary J. Harrison to Salen W. M. Hayes and Austen Walker, 723 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $409,500.

Vincent Mastice to Vincent Mastice, 801 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $5,000.

Marilyn E. and William A. Cook to Carole E. Spencer, trustee, 302 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $0.

Pacific Premier Trust to Kevin Klawon, trustee, 523 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $0.

Thomas P. Farrell to Jill E. Kenney, 3344 Turner Drive, Springfield; $165,000.

Tehan Properties LLC to Brian K. and Susan B. Ehrle, 3471 Turner Drive, Springfield; $142,600.

John D. and Connie J. Tehan to Tehan Properties LLC, 4300 Limrick Road, Springfield; $0.

Lolita L. Knight to L L Coons LLC, 5143 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

David M. Farrell to Dirk E. Johnson, 3421 Eric Drive, Springfield; $0.

Eric E. and Pamela L. Stowe to Michael A. and Stephanie K. Chance, 4750 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $169,000.

Charles W. Garrety to City of Springfield Ohio, 2010 W. Jackson Road, Yellow Springfield; $0.

A2 Property Solutions LLC to Sabrina Bradley, 5487 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $6,000.

Gregory E. and Elizabeth G. Finchum to Elizabeth G. Finchum, 13213 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Michelle L. Lucas to Joseph Birmele, to Joseph Birmele, 535 Wilson Road, South Vienna; $100,000.

Dirk E. Johnson to David M. Farrell, 141 Willow St., South Charleston; $0.

Dixie and Monty G. Fisher to Leanna Belcher, 212 Berschet Drive, South Charleston; $184,500.

Keight H. McMurray to Alexis L. and Alexis F. Kip, 5555 Hunter Road, Enon; $237,500.

Elizabeth A. Scott to Stephanie V. and James J. Frye, 6978 Southern Vista Drive, Enon; $225,000.

Jennifer R. Sell to Cheyanne M. Dotson, 3891 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $149,900.

Mary K. Trisel, trustee to Gary L. Trisel, trustee, 4461 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $0.

Thomas H. Payne to Braden Long, 4488 Cynthia Drive, Enon; $198,500.

Linda S. and Randal S. Richardson to Kino and Heather Henderson, 372 Coronado Trail, Enon; $252,000.

John K. Shuman and Rebecca Reed, trustees, to Elizabeth Erter, trustee, 5050 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Cheryl A. and Gerald L. Ault to Cheryl A. Ault, 1901 Devon Drive, Springfield; $0.

Steve D. Hopkins Jr. to Baylor L. Deselem, 3939 Bosart Road, Springfield; $282,500.

Belinda L. Miller to Jillian R. and Jacqueline Pinkham, 4050 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $125,000.

Roger D. Hamilton to Tammy L. Marshall, 4060 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $113,000.

Marion D. and Roberta K. Gates to Roberta K. Gates, 4325 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $0.

Ryan and Amy Glass to Sarah and Jonathan Young, 4455 Derr Road, Springfield; $375,000.

Henry F. and Lorraine W. Taylor to Lorraine W. Taylor, 4824 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $0.

Henry F. and Lorraine W. Taylor to Lorraine W. Taylor, 4737 Curtis Drive, Springfield; $0.

Alan M. Pyle and Lori A. Tingley to Tyler M. and Chelby J. Lacey, 4733 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $114,000.

Henry F. and Lorraine W. Taylor to Lorraine W. Taylor, 4900 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $0.

Russell E. Truman Jr. to Belinda Miller and Mitchell L. Titer, 1127 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $210,000.

Tschida Investments Inc. to Lisa D. and William G. Hall Sr., 4121 Carona St., Springfield; $215,000.

Valerie K. Pendleton to Lindsey Paxson, 1036 Cheyenne Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Roma J. Wright to James W. Duff, 848 Trent Close, Springfield; $0.