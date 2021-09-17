All records are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michelle Alina Blahovich, 32, of Springfield, architect and JA’Mere Lawrence French, 31, of Springfield, account representative.

Jade Lynn Simons, 19, of Bradenton, Fl., STNA and Camron Joshua Stillgess, 19, of Bradenton, Fl., laborer.

Angela Marie Pernell, 28, of New Carlisle, benefits coordinator and Jacob Michael Krauss, 25, of New Carlisle, lube technician.

Property transfers:

Mathew W. and Nicole D. Lovelace to Scott D. and Ann M. Gibson, 365 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $575,000

Garry Williams to Christopher Chaffman, Beach Dr., Medway; $1,000

Steven L. and Winetta F. Suerdick Trustee to Debra K. and Albert J. Suerdick, 1457 Lake Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Kurt Brewer and Kevin L. Martin to Madeline J. Eckhart and Chad M. Thomas, 4966 W. National Road, Springfield; $195,000

William R. Studebaker to Jacob Wagner and Kaitlyn Marie Shanahan, 11157 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $90,000

William R. Studebaker to Nina L. Shanahan, 11293 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee