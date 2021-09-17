springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0261: Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kevin Hawes, money on account.

21CV0262: Shahbaz Saeed v. Johnny M. Brooks II, complaint for damages.

21CV0263: Elden W. Timmerman v. Stephanie McCloud, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0264: The Huntington National Bank v. Nicholas S. Perkins, Jane Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All records are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michelle Alina Blahovich, 32, of Springfield, architect and JA’Mere Lawrence French, 31, of Springfield, account representative.

Jade Lynn Simons, 19, of Bradenton, Fl., STNA and Camron Joshua Stillgess, 19, of Bradenton, Fl., laborer.

Angela Marie Pernell, 28, of New Carlisle, benefits coordinator and Jacob Michael Krauss, 25, of New Carlisle, lube technician.

Property transfers:

Mathew W. and Nicole D. Lovelace to Scott D. and Ann M. Gibson, 365 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $575,000

Garry Williams to Christopher Chaffman, Beach Dr., Medway; $1,000

Steven L. and Winetta F. Suerdick Trustee to Debra K. and Albert J. Suerdick, 1457 Lake Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Kurt Brewer and Kevin L. Martin to Madeline J. Eckhart and Chad M. Thomas, 4966 W. National Road, Springfield; $195,000

William R. Studebaker to Jacob Wagner and Kaitlyn Marie Shanahan, 11157 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $90,000

William R. Studebaker to Nina L. Shanahan, 11293 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; no fee

