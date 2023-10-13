Current cases:

23CV0682: SAC Finance Inc. v. Christopher T. McGee, breach of contract.

23CV0683: Wright Patt Credit Union v. Walter N. Bunker, replevin.

23CV0684: LVNV Funding LLC v. Christopher Kelley, promissory note.

23CV0685: Allied First Bank, SB, Servbank v. Clark County Treasurer, Brandy A. Webb, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brandy A. Webb, foreclosure.

23CV0686: Midfirst Bank v. Forest Brooks, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Forest Brooks, If any, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0687: Vera Grant, William Grant v. Good Shepherd Village, LLC, Cathy Greene, Charles Krabbe, Springfield Propco, LLC, complaint for damages.

23CV0688: Rebecca Dawn Noel Zettle v. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0689: Jacob Putnam, Leslie Putnam v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Brammer Family Revocable Trust, Judy Brammer, Community Insurance Company, subrogation.

23CV0690: Meredith Bowman v. Aetna Life Insurance Company Third Paty Plan Administrator for Young’s Jersey Dairy, Inc., Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Jaiden Johnson, Sean Johnson, personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Natalie M. Hendren, 24, of New Carlisle, unemployed and Christopher N. Hoessli, 27, of New Carlisle, unemployed.

Wendy M. Teshe Catalan, 28, of Springfield, operator and Jose A. Urquilla Hernandez, 30, of Springfield, operator.

Jessica R. Sutherly, 24, of Springfield, manager and Kenneth A. Steele, 44, of Springfield, disabled veteran.

Property transfers:

John D. Muncy, trustee to Tyler J. Muncy, 6810 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; none

Clyde F. Morrison to Tony E. and Miranda J. Morrison, 134 Elm Road, Medway; none.

Carol A. Paradiso to Andrew R. Paradiso, 33, Carlotta St., New Carlisle; none.