City of Springfield to K of P Improvement Co. Mystery Lodge #45, 622 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.

George D. Combs to George Dustin Combs, 1112 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; none.

Collins Holdings Limited to Five O Investments LLC, 1320-1320 ½ Broadway Ave., Springfield; $310,000.

Liam and Korynne Foote to Cortney and Daren Sickles Jr., 405 N. Bell Ave., Springfield; $97,000.

Brian Cutlip to Mills and Co Real Estate LLC, 1103-1105 Broadway Ave., Springfield; $57,500.

Daniel E. and Cassie Berner to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 201 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $31,000.

Justin R. and Elizabeth M. Rowland to Elizabeth M. Rowland, 731 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; none.

Sellman Enterprises LLC to Cassada Thomas, 1100 W. First St., Springfield; $119,900.

Jarolyn Ann Chase to Aaron C. Heckman, 1327 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $110,000.

Thomas J. Hawkins to Thomas J. and Susan J. Hawkins, 616 Tanglewood Drive, Springfield; none.

Rosemary LaVelle to Thomas M. LaVelle, 1500 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; none.

DNA Investments LLC to Mulp LLC, 1531 N. Plum St., Springfield; $71,000.

Roy E. Sibole to Roman and Jovontae Casey Muskeyvalley, 2029 W. Main St., Springfield; $10,000.

Shawn A. Ridsby to Marie Beatrice Duplessy, 1609 W. High St., Springfield; $55,000.