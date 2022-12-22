Current cases:
22CV0584: Anita McElya v. Melody Cain, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
22CV0585: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Bonnie Alexander, Brian Alexander, Douglas Alexander, Clark County Treasurer, The Security National Bank & Trust Co., NKA Park National Bank, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Douglas Alexander, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
City of Springfield to K of P Improvement Co. Mystery Lodge #45, 622 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; none.
George D. Combs to George Dustin Combs, 1112 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; none.
Collins Holdings Limited to Five O Investments LLC, 1320-1320 ½ Broadway Ave., Springfield; $310,000.
Liam and Korynne Foote to Cortney and Daren Sickles Jr., 405 N. Bell Ave., Springfield; $97,000.
Brian Cutlip to Mills and Co Real Estate LLC, 1103-1105 Broadway Ave., Springfield; $57,500.
Daniel E. and Cassie Berner to Keplinger Investment Properties LLC, 201 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $31,000.
Justin R. and Elizabeth M. Rowland to Elizabeth M. Rowland, 731 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; none.
Sellman Enterprises LLC to Cassada Thomas, 1100 W. First St., Springfield; $119,900.
Jarolyn Ann Chase to Aaron C. Heckman, 1327 Crestview Drive, Springfield; $110,000.
Thomas J. Hawkins to Thomas J. and Susan J. Hawkins, 616 Tanglewood Drive, Springfield; none.
Rosemary LaVelle to Thomas M. LaVelle, 1500 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; none.
DNA Investments LLC to Mulp LLC, 1531 N. Plum St., Springfield; $71,000.
Roy E. Sibole to Roman and Jovontae Casey Muskeyvalley, 2029 W. Main St., Springfield; $10,000.
Shawn A. Ridsby to Marie Beatrice Duplessy, 1609 W. High St., Springfield; $55,000.