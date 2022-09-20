Courtney Blain, 28, of Springfield, logistics support specialist and Skyler Newell, 29, of Springfield, maintenance.

Bethany Williams, 27, of Springfield, paramedic and Kyle DeVore, 27, of Springfield, selector.

Lauren Taylor, 33, of Springfield, press operator and Anthony Bowling, 39, of Springfield, truck driver.

Kalie Griest, 23, of Springfield, customer service manager and Brody Engle-Burdette, 24, of Springfield, engineer.

Property transfers:

WJHO LLC to Caitlyn Hummer and Anthony Baldwin, 1321 Westview Ave., Springfield; $285,000.

WJHO LLC to Grady and Gabriel N. Blessing, 1317 Westview Ave., Springfield; $259,000.

WJHO LLC to SAAS Consultants Realty LLC, 1307 Westview Ave., Springfield; $273,500.

Austin L. Hayward, trustee to Rachel Mitchell, State Rt. 68 at Tremont City Road, Springfield; none.

Douglas E. and Eva M. Miller to Eva Miller, 6595 Troy Road, Springfield; none.

Donna M. Hayes to County Line Contractors Inc., 3909 Spence Road, New Carlisle; $150,000.

Justin M. Hasting to Justin M. Hasting, 11676 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; none.

Daniel M. Runyan, trustee to Dalton Perkins, 2490 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $144,000.

Steven E. and Donna Barnhart to Jason L. and Crystal G. Neuenschwander, 4364 Callahan Road, South Vienna; $292,000.

Judith A. Loveless to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 525 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $90,000.