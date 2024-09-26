24CV0730: THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK v. Clark County Treasurer, Meadow View Growers INC, MVG Business, LLC, Pack Holdings, LLC, Unknown Occupants, foreclosure.

24CV0731: FIFTH THIRD BANK v. American Contractors Indemnity Company, Clark County Treasurer, Kesalon Harris, Jamie Doe , Name Unknown, Spouse Of Kesalon Harris, State Of Ohio, Department Of Taxation C/O Attorney General Of Ohio, foreclosure.

24CV0732: State of Ohio Ex. Rel Robert McMahon v. Ohio Dept. of Rehabilitation and Correction, complain in mandamus.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Prestige Partnership Properties LLC to De Vore Real Estate LLC, 417-417.5 Willard Ave., Springfield; $63,000.

Nancy S. Garringer to Nathan Plotner and Brook Glenn, 1011 Lafayette Ave., Springfield; $139,000.

Shawn W. Creech to Natalie G. Buckingham and Joshua Shultz, 1131 Beacon St., Springfield; $118,000.

Charles E. and Cheryl S. Bush to Madeliene M. Menda, 821 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $88,000.

Carrie Craycraft to Aaron Swigart, 1030 Jasper St., Springfield; $120,000.

David T. Moore to Bienvenida Cedeno, 1020 Jasper St., Springfield; $90,000.

Brian Reffett Jr. to Blaze Hall, 975-977 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $10,000.

WW Property LLC to WRN Property LLC, 1650 Summit St., Springfield; $80,000.

Eugena Y. Carey to Careyon Properties LLC, 1629 E. Home Road, Springfield; $0.

The Richwood Banking Company to Lifebar LLC, 300 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $267,000.

LLC Holdings 1 LTD to Viva La Fiesta Holdings LLC, 42 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $700,000.

Terry L. and Lucinda J. Rust to Terry L. Rust, 125 W. Harding Road, Springfield; $0.

Frederick M. and Kimberly S. Galyk to Christopher Heckman, 684 Snider Road, New Carlisle; $267,000.

Roxanne W. and Howard E. Evans II to Howard E. Evans II and Roxanne Wylie, trustees, 8201 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Dale S. Cull and Amanda Cull to Dale S. and Amanda M. Cull, trustees, 10319 Night Hawk Trail, New Carlisle; $0.

David McCoy to JC1 Investments LLC, 301 Lancer St., New Carlisle; $80,000.

Richard Doggett to Double E. Properties LLC, 847 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $76,500.

Melissa Bousquette to Ashley M. and Jesse W. Orr, 703 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $169,000.

Aug Property Investments LLC to Jeanette M. and Christopher Gardner, 614 Hyer St., New Carlisle; $242,500.

Christopher Hausvik and Johanna Carlson to 109 Orth Drive LLC, 109 Orth Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Mason R. and Leanne C. Cox to Mason R. Cox, 108 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $0.

William J. Brock to LM&M Farm LLC, 8617 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $0.

Robb A. Goodwin to Robb A. Goodwin, 5358 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $80,000.

Richard C. Gunther to Richard C. and Karla D. Gunther, 596 Fletcher Pike, South Charleston; $0.

Wendy J. Delong to Leeza and Brett Bercaw, 7255 Old Springfield Road, South Charleston; $754,000.

William J. Brock to LM&M Farm LLC, 7030 S. Charleston-Clifton Road, South Charleston; $0.

Stephen D. and Beverly K. Langstaff, trustees to Marvin Heflin, 1628 Uplands Drive, Springfield; $268,500.

PHH Mortgage Corporation to Miranda J. Munoz, 786 Hilliard St., Springfield; $72,500.

Kyle F. and Mary M. Crain to Kyle F. Crain, 2105 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $0.

Victoria L. Gourilis to Michael B. Gourilis, 6764 Ginger Ave., Enon; $0.

Martha E. Kline to Matt Flint, 4300 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $340,000.

Charlot W. Wade to Steven J. McCready, trustee, 240 Broadway Road, Enon; $0.

Chelsea and Andrew S. Baker to Christian Narcho, 35 W. Hunter Drive, Enon; $402,000.

Nicholas R. Biddinger to Brianna M. and Matthew J. Beidelman, 421 Coronado Trail, Enon; $226,000.

Barbara A. Fogle to Kimberly L. Richmond, 4650 Plateau Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Noel Lopez to Noel Lopez, 3369 Tamarack Ave., Springfield; $0.

Robert L. Spyker to Aaron M. Bostic, 1924 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $168,000.

Denise Boggs to Denise and Randal A. Boggs, 4224 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $100,000.

Jimmy R. Queen to Jannie S. Isaac, 1924 Cattail Point, Springfield; $275,000.

Sherry Whitt to Sherry L. and Kaleb A. Whitt, 4256 Tritle Trail, Springfield; $0.

Janice L. Harlow to APNJ Properties LLC, 1495 Victorian Way, Springfield; $235,000.

Brian R. and Kathy J. Cubbage to Wilfe LLC, 6050 Urbana Road, Springfield; $500,000.