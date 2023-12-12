23CV0814: SAC Finance Inc. v. Michelle D. Crowe and Ronald E. Crowe, breach of contract.

23CV0815: Kevin Wade v. Eby-Brown Co LLC and Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Bret A. Hosier, 58, of Springfield, retired and Bonnie L. Campbell, 66, of Springfield, city council clerk.

Property transfers:

Katherine Upshaw to Gregory D. Upshaw, 828-830 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Lori R. Prater to Dean Schinnerer, 524 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $18,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Heather R. Scott, 810 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $0.

J A Butterfield LLC to Emmanuelle Damefils, 628 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $39,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to City of Springfield Ohio, 556 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

Mahdi Henry to Eliseo J. Disciplina, 1202 S. Jackson St., Springfield; $0.

Sir Norman L. Gray to Ibenia L. Guevara, 1226 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $35,000.